This Fintech Business Pulled Off a Major Company Pivot by Believing in Great Results

Ratehub CEO Alyssa Furtado talks about the risk of expanding the business to go up against current customers.

September 5, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner MaRS Discovery Distrct talks with Ratehub CEO Alyssa Furtado about making the biggest decision yet with the fintech company and being prepared for the worst. She describes how, when thinking about taking risks, if she is comfortable with the worst-case scenario, she can be comfortable with anything.

Furtado began her career in the management consultancy field and afterwards, partnered with a friend from college to begin work on a mortgage-rate comparison website. The partners eventually planned to take it the next level by looking to expand the website from a rate comparison website to a full-fledged brokerage website. Beforehand, their core business was selling leads to mortgage brokers.

From taking this risk of expanding Ratehub, Furtado drew new significance from being able to block out noise, trust in her instincts and clearly see new possible opportunities. To hear more from Furtado, click on the video above.

