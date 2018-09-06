The Basic Steps That Will Get You Started in Your Investment Journey

Start the process of investing by doing one simple thing: beginning.

September 6, 2018 2 min read

When starting your investing journey, it can be confusing to know where to begin. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro breaks down some the core steps that are part of your investing journey.

To start, open an investment account and do your research. From there, it is important you set up an automatic contribution on a regular basis. Whether that amount is small or large, it's imperative you continue to put a little aside each month.

Finally, determine what kind of investment would be right for your account. This step will also benefit from a little extra research. Not sure where to begin? You may be interested in hiring a financial advisor.

