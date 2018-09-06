What Mel Robbins Did to Overcome Her Debilitating Anxiety and Achieve True Confidence

The speaker takes Gerard Adams through the formative experiences that made her who she is today.

In this fourth installment of Gerard Adams' series, Leaders Create Leaders, Adams sits down with well-known motivational speaker Mel Robbins.

The two discuss many topics including Robbins's struggle with childhood trauma and the internal conflict that resulted from it.

Robbins talks about her personality at the age of 18. Robbins talks about her instinct to avoid telling the truth as a coping mechanism of facing negative results. From there, her behavior to defer certain things and to strive to please others was set into place. Unresolved trauma from her childhood and developing confidence added a new dimension to her personality.

Another topic Robbins talks about is the process of parenting, which she views as an active habit of guiding children not dictating them.

