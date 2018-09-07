When Facing a Stock Market Crash, Here's How to Still Make Money

Is your investment strategy prepared for a big, sharp dip?

September 7, 2018 2 min read

For Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town, the next stock market crash may be coming soon.

Town is confident the next crash is on the horizon, since the current market is distinctly overpriced. High valuations are making it difficult to secure any margin of safety price. Town points out the last time prices were this high was in 1929.

From Town's perspective, at times making money with the stock market involves waiting patiently. Town observes that many investors are pouring money into the market due to a perceived strong state. Town opts for a more passive approach, choosing to sit back and see where his money takes him, instead of falling into the hype. Town recommends being a smart investor by staying on the sidelines, and looking for opportunties to follow the smart money.

A stock market crash does not necessarily have to be a bad thing either. If you invest in cash, a tactic Warren Buffet often uses, you may be able to avoid having your stocks plummet and see a big return afterwards.

