News and Trends

A Women-Only Coworking Space Is Launching a Social Networking App

Plus, Audi starts production of its first-ever all-electric SUV and CityBldr raises $4.3 million.
VIP Contributor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Audi has announced production of its first all-electric SUV. The five-seater SUV will have DC fast-charging capability of up to 150 kilowatts. The company plans to reveal the Audi e-tron SUV in mid-September and sales are expected to begin by the end of the year.

Seattle startup CityBldr has raised $4.3 million. CityBldr determines the highest and best use of land and connects buyers and sellers of underutilized property. The company is also raising a separate $100 million property investment fund to cover the costs of buying properties directly.

The Wing, a women-only coworking space created for professional women, is launching a social networking app. The Wing created the app to connect its members and keep them up to date on The Wing’s programming.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple Is Launching 3 New iPhones, Plus More Trends to Watch