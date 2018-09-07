A Women-Only Coworking Space Is Launching a Social Networking App

Plus, Audi starts production of its first-ever all-electric SUV and CityBldr raises $4.3 million.

Audi has announced production of its first all-electric SUV. The five-seater SUV will have DC fast-charging capability of up to 150 kilowatts. The company plans to reveal the Audi e-tron SUV in mid-September and sales are expected to begin by the end of the year.

Seattle startup CityBldr has raised $4.3 million. CityBldr determines the highest and best use of land and connects buyers and sellers of underutilized property. The company is also raising a separate $100 million property investment fund to cover the costs of buying properties directly.

The Wing, a women-only coworking space created for professional women, is launching a social networking app. The Wing created the app to connect its members and keep them up to date on The Wing’s programming.