Achieve Financial Freedom With These 7 Easy Steps

Break free of money stress by changing how you think about your finances.

September 10, 2018 2 min read

For many people, the idea of achieving financial freedom can seem like a huge hurdle to overcome. Thankfully, living a life without financial stress is possible, and Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy says it only takes a few steps.

To start, think positively about money. Think of money of as an opportunity to open new doors for you -- not as something that will fail to give you long-term satisfaction. From there, consider rewriting your financial goals on a regular basis. By keeping your financial aspirations fresh in your mind, you will be more motivated to achieve them.

Finally, ask yourself what Tracy calls two magical questions after critical events in your life: "What did I do right this time?" and "what can I do better next time?" By reviewing your choices and seeing what sort of results they elicit, you can better carve out the course of your financial freedom. To make these better decisions, Tracy reommends investing in yourself by reading and listening to informative materials to improve your overall understanding of money.

