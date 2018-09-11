When Starting Your Own Training Program, Know Your Strengths First

Being in touch with yourself is inevitably helpful to building a business.

September 11, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're thinking about starting your own training or speaking series, it can be helpful to know your own strengths and then build your revenue from there. Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield points out that if you are skilled in a certain niche industry, this can make it easier to start your business.

Canfield recommends thinking how your individual skills (or what you are good at) can fill a gap in the market. To determine what kind of path you wish to follow with your coaching or training business, consider the following:

1. Start with what you know. If you have professional expertise or have taken a class in an area, this may be something to base your program on.

2. Determine what kind of work you enjoy. This is often a set of activities you find yourself doing naturally.

3. Determine what categories of people you most enjoy working with. Examples includes teachers, salespeople or executive-level women.

4. Determine who has the money to pay you. Thinking explicitly about this area will only make things easier later.

In Canfield's words, people are looking to get results. If you realize this, then you will better be able to serve your customers and refine your own business.

Click play to hear more on starting your own training or speaker series.

Related: How Coaching Others Can Help You Improve, Too

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.