Success Stories

This Founder Moved to the United States at 18 to Pursue the American Dream

The founder of Living Notes, Olya Hill, talks about the lessons learned as a professional ballerina, and the importance of creating content and connecting people.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The worldwide proliferation of the internet has empowered people to share impactful stories, but not everyone breaks through and builds a highly engaged community. Learn how the Ukrainian-born Olya Hill, founder and creative director of Living Notes, achieved her American dream through hard work, learned lessons about life and self-worth, and founded a multimedia platform to help families build the lives they want.

Hill shares how a creative approach to problem-solving, combined with a drive to share valuable insights and information with an audience sets the stage to build a brand and a following.

