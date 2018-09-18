This Founder Moved to the United States at 18 to Pursue the American Dream
The worldwide proliferation of the internet has empowered people to share impactful stories, but not everyone breaks through and builds a highly engaged community. Learn how the Ukrainian-born Olya Hill, founder and creative director of Living Notes, achieved her American dream through hard work, learned lessons about life and self-worth, and founded a multimedia platform to help families build the lives they want.
Hill shares how a creative approach to problem-solving, combined with a drive to share valuable insights and information with an audience sets the stage to build a brand and a following.
