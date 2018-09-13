What to Do If You've Reached the Max Amount in Your 401(k)

Watch now if you still want to continue saving past your plan's limit.

September 13, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're concerned about putting more towards retirement but have maxed out the amount you can contribute, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro is here to recommend some tips. For some super savers, reaching the maximum amount you can contribute can be frustrating; you may simply want the option to continue saving.

In essence, if you've reached your max, looking to other outside funds can be helpful. Planning things out and putting away more in advance should never be a disability.

To hear more saving tips from Castro, click on the video above.

