Take a Photo of an Ingredient and Get a Recipe With This App
Atrium, a full-service corporate law firm, has raised $65 million. Atrium uses technology to give startups a legal service that is fast, price-predictable and transparent. The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz.
HP announced its Metal Jet printer that builds items not of plastic but of steel. This industrial-scale 3D printer will provide advances into manufacturing sectors such as automobiles and medical devices.
There is a new startup called PixFood that lets you take pictures of food. PixFood is an AI-driven app that identifies available ingredients and finds recipes you can cook. PixFood launched in August and currently has 3,000 monthly active users.