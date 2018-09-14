Still Considering Investing in Cryptocurrency? Here's What You Need to Know.

The crypto markets are known for their unpredictable swings.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town discusses the practicalities of investing in cryptocurrency today. Is it still a good investment? Is it too volatile?

Town warns that cryptocurrency is notoriously hard to understand. The technological aspect of cryptocurrencies make them particularly bewildering, especially if you're just starting out.

Town points out that the volatility of the cryptocurrency market can actually be an asset to investors.

This can prove especially lucrative if you engage in shorting. So, for those who are interested in trading crypto, being on the right side of the market can result in high rewards.

