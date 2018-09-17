Why This Entrepreneur Credits a Support Network for Her Success

Having individuals you can rely on through the low and high times will help in the long-term.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Espree Devora, CEO of WeAreLATech, to talk about what it means to find success.

To achieve success as an entrepreneur, there are three things Devora considers essential. A strong support group is the first; this strong backbone of confidantes will cover you when you most need it.

Aside from a rock-solid foundation of people, you should also have an internal navigator to determine which decisions are good and which are wrong. Moreover, if progress as an entrepreneur is what you desire, Devora recommends continually making sure you are moving forward with your projects and doing so consistently.

