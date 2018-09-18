The One Leadership Concept That Can Help You Achieve Your Biggest Goals

With this principle under your belt, you'll be determined to make more strides.

September 18, 2018 2 min read

According to Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield, there is one singular principle which leads to great leadership. It is:

E + R = O

Or "Event" + "Response" = "Outcome"

In this video, Canfield explains that many people may try to place blame on outside factors to get past this principle -- such as cultural biases, lack of money or gaps in their education.

To get the outcomes you desire, Canfield says, you should exercise control over the one factor your have control over: your response. Instead of thinking that all the odds are stacked against you, think about how you can change the outcome from these outside stimuli by thinking differently. It's your personal reactions in thoughts, images and verbal responses that make up the response the world sees. Canfield points out that many successful leaders will resort to one response frequently in their life, which is asking for feedback. He says that leaders do not operate in a vacuum. Leaders with the potential to achieve take enjoyment out of knowing what they did right and wrong and register criticism as stepping stones to success.

