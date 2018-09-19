Online Marketing

Should You Hire an Agency to Market Your Business?

Erik Huberman lists a few things to look out for when you're considering paying for an agency.
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Erik Huberman, in his series with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, breaks down what you need to know before you partner with a marketing agency for help. 

Huberman speaks about how many people first turn to a revenue share system when they work with an agency, which is often a first-ditch option for owners early in their businesses. For this model, be careful of the incentives on each side; if you enter into a contract that is anywhere from five to 10 years, you may find your agency go beyond simply finding quick business. Without an established contract, you may find your marketing agency making a lot of promises, but being unsure if they can deliver results. 

To hear more about marketing your business with an agency, click on the video. 

