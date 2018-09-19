Investing

Got $500? Here Are the Smartest Ways to Invest It.

From starting your own online business to using robo-advisors, here are a flurry of ideas to put your money to good use.
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose digs into his best top picks for investing $500.

The prospects to invest your money are myriad. But, if you are able to find a place that fits your needs, you can start investing immediately. To narrow down where to invest your money, Rose has a few recommendations. If you have never traded stock before, mutual funds and ETFs will make the most sense for you. These funds help you find diversified investment options and do not force you to pick individual stocks. 

Some of these options include online brokers, such as Ally Invest and E-Trade, which both give you a wide array of stock options. Other tools include robo-advisors Betterment and Wealthfront, which differentiate themselves by choosing your investments for you.

Aside from these, Rose also recommends looking into other options, including pursuing an online business and real estate. As evidence of hard work in these areas, Rose started his own blog (which eventually earned him income) by sharing information he was trained in, financial planning.

To hear more investing tips from Rose, click on the video above.

Related: 11 Tips to Get to Your Happiest Self

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

TKTK 

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

When Facing a Stock Market Crash, Here's How to Still Make Money