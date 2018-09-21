Ikea Is Getting Into Self-Driving Cars

Plus, Chipotle launches a mentoring program and J. Crew sets up shop on Amazon.

September 21, 2018

Ikea’s Space10 revealed future plans of breaking into the self-driving car space. Space10 has collaborated with the design studio Foam to release a set of seven concepts that are meant to help people think about the shift of autonomous car interiors. Although Ikea does not plan on building a car itself, it wants to make the interior of self-driving cars as comfortable as possible.

Chipotle is seeking applicants for its Chipotle Aluminaries Project. The new accelerator is focused on ventures and young agri-tech companies that change the food landscape. The program is sponsored by Chipotle's Cultivate Foundation to extend its commitment to creating a more sustainable food future. Kimbal Musk, who sits on the board of Chipotle, is also an advisor.

J. Crew is selling its clothing on Amazon Fashion through a dedicated online storefront. Amazon customers can buy J. Crew's classic clothing on Amazon Fashion, and Amazon Prime members will get its standard, free two-day shipping.