2 Risk-Taking Marketers Discuss Where the Industry Is Headed

Carlos Gil sits down with two chief marketing officers to hear their views on digital and social media marketing, and hiring Generation Z employees.

September 24, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Carlos Gil sits down with two chief marketing officers, Nick Utton and Bonin Bough, who combined have been responsible for leading digital and traditional marketing initiatives for several of the world’s most recognizable brands including E-Trade, JP Morgan Chase, MasterCard, PepsiCo, Gatorade and Oreo.

Discover what these two industry luminaries credit to the success they’ve had in building up iconic brands including where they think marketing is headed as digital and social media become the preferred marketing channels for today’s leading organizations. Also, hear from Utton and Bough as they debate which social network (Facebook or LinkedIn) they recommend for social advertising and their thoughts on hiring Generation Z.

Watch more videos from Carlos Gil on his YouTube channel.

Related: How to Use Social Listening to Find Clients