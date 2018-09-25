Managing Employees

Managing People Is the Hardest Part of a Leader's Job

Whether it's the employees on your team or external partners, it's important to understand the needs of others.
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Neal Gerber Eisenberg is a law firm dedicated to providing legal solutions to clients in the Chicago area. Partner Michael Gray has dealt with the challenge of managing people, either those on his team or individuals on the client side. This goes hand in hand with deepening and improving relationships with others while trusting his team. Click play to find out what he believes is the key to making a business successful.

Related: This Company Constantly Reinvents Itself to Stay Fresh After 18 Years in Business

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

A Few Disgruntled Employees Can Destroy Your Company Culture