3 Things To Know

Instagram Founders Quit Facebook! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
Insights Editor
1 min read
  • Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have handed in their resignations at Facebook. The two have reportedly become frustrated with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s increasing oversight of day-to-day operations at Instagram, which was acquired by Facebook for $1 billion in 2012. Systrom and Krieger said they plan to take some time off before building something new.
  • HBO wants Game of Thrones fans to come to Westeros. The network plans to encourage tourists to visit locations in Northern Ireland used on the show, including sites used for Winterfell, Castle Black and Kings Landing, starting in 2019.
  • And one of the top 25 sources of funding for the United Nations is Bill Gates. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation gives the UN almost $300 million a year, making it the 25th largest donor. 

Watch the previous 3 Things video: Mr. Bezos Goes to Washington?

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Start Your Own Event Planning Business

Start Your Own Event Planning Business

Buy From
Coin-Operated Laundry: Step-By-Step Startup Guide

Coin-Operated Laundry: Step-By-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Bar and Club: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Bar and Club: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Fashion Accessories Business

Start Your Own Fashion Accessories Business

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mr. Bezos Goes to Washington? 3 Things to Know Today.