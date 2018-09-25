Instagram Founders Quit Facebook! 3 Things to Know Today.
- Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have handed in their resignations at Facebook. The two have reportedly become frustrated with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s increasing oversight of day-to-day operations at Instagram, which was acquired by Facebook for $1 billion in 2012. Systrom and Krieger said they plan to take some time off before building something new.
- HBO wants Game of Thrones fans to come to Westeros. The network plans to encourage tourists to visit locations in Northern Ireland used on the show, including sites used for Winterfell, Castle Black and Kings Landing, starting in 2019.
- And one of the top 25 sources of funding for the United Nations is Bill Gates. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation gives the UN almost $300 million a year, making it the 25th largest donor.
