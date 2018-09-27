Management

The Key Ways You Can Take Your Business From Making Profits to Making Millions

Noah Kagan speaks with Eric Siu about how to see the big rewards from your entrepreneurial efforts.
Contributor
CEO, Single Grain. Founder, Growth Everywhere.
2 min read
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu sits down with Noah Kagan, a fellow entrepreneur, to talk how to take a business from profitable to million-dollar status. 

The two begin by discussing the famous Richard Branson and how the mogul goes about executing his day. Branson's two assistants mostly help him to run his day, which frees him up to work a maximum of four hours a day. This is evidence of Branson's ability to be a master delegator. 

Kagan goes on to explain that most people simply care about themselves and are focused on achieving their goals -- not necessarily extending compassion towards others. Kagan talks about how if you are not happy at your job, you need to start thinking about what you can do to break out of the rut. Start brainstorming how you can take yourself to that desired level. The two continue with their discussion by elaborating on the methods to attain productive hires and further lessons he's learned while maintaining a business.

To hear more from Siu and Kagan, click on the video.

