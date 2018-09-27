Personal Finance

What Should I Know About My Stock Options?

If your place of work offers you options, here's what to know about them.
VIP Contributor
Founder and CEO of Financially Wise Women
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're fortunate enough to have stock options with your company, you may be wondering about some details about what is essentially money in your pocket.

The first step is to check the vestment schedule. This can help determine how long you must stay at your current company before you can full divest. 

From there, look to see the number of options you have. If you see you have a good amount, you may want to look into diversifying these options. By reaching out to your CPA, you can determine what you need to do to get the most out of your money, as well as getting more information about the tax payments required of you. 

Click the video to hear more from Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castron about owning stock options.

Related: The Basic Steps That Will Get You Started in Your Investment Journey

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

You'll Never Get Rich Playing Defense With Your Money