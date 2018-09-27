What Should I Know About My Stock Options?

If your place of work offers you options, here's what to know about them.

If you're fortunate enough to have stock options with your company, you may be wondering about some details about what is essentially money in your pocket.

The first step is to check the vestment schedule. This can help determine how long you must stay at your current company before you can full divest.

From there, look to see the number of options you have. If you see you have a good amount, you may want to look into diversifying these options. By reaching out to your CPA, you can determine what you need to do to get the most out of your money, as well as getting more information about the tax payments required of you.

Click the video to hear more from Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castron about owning stock options.

