3 Things To Know

McDonald's Drops Artificial Ingredients. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read
  • McDonald's will soon drop artificial ingredients from its buns, cheese and sauces in a further attempt to appeal to customers and reverse a dip in sales. Last spring, the fast food giant started serving Quarter Pounders made with fresh beef.
  • Amazon will open the doors today on a new store in New York City that will sell items that have a rating of four stars or more. The store, appropriately called Amazon 4-star, is in the SoHo neighborhood and will sell products ranging from electronics, home goods, toys, books and games.
  • Oculus will release a powerful new standalone headset next year called Oculus Quest. The device doesn't need a computer to operate, will be free of wires and will focus on gaming. The Facebook-owned company said the headset will launch with 50 games and cost $399.

