Discover How Self-Confidence Can Change Your Life Trajectory With These Tips

October 2, 2018 2 min read

Are you like many people and seeking self-confidence? In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield explains a few helpful tactics to acquire and maintain self-confidence.

When you radiate confidence, it can seem that resources and opportunities simply find you. In this way, a fulfilling and successful life can follow.

One tip Canfield recommends is taking small risks. If you're afraid of public speaking, look to improve your skills by starting out talking in front of small groups. Another helpful tactic is the habit of visualization, or picturing your ideal outcome as reality.

Moreover, to establish a reliable comfort zone: practice, practice, practice. When you've reached your ideal skill proficiency, it can be that much easier to feel good about performing and displaying your talents.

