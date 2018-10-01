Why Negative Thoughts Can Be Your Worst Enemy

Here's how to beat them.

October 1, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network Partner Brian Tracy says that negative thoughts can be your greatest enemy. They can distract you from making progress and hurt your work and private life. However, Tracy says he has rid himself of negative thoughts.

In fact, in this video, he describes the moment when he realized how to get rid of negative thoughts: "I was 21. I was broke and living in a small, one-room apartment in the middle of a very cold winter, working on a construction job during the day."

So, how did he do it? Click play to learn more about why negative thoughts are your worst enemy -- and how to rid yourself of them, too.

Related: The Secrets That Every Successful Millionaire Knows

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.