Negativity

Why Negative Thoughts Can Be Your Worst Enemy

Here's how to beat them.
VIP Contributor
Brian Tracy
2 min read
In this video, Entrepreneur Network Partner Brian Tracy says that negative thoughts can be your greatest enemy. They can distract you from making progress and hurt your work and private life. However, Tracy says he has rid himself of negative thoughts.

In fact, in this video, he describes the moment when he realized how to get rid of negative thoughts: "I was 21. I was broke and living in a small, one-room apartment in the middle of a very cold winter, working on a construction job during the day."

So, how did he do it? Click play to learn more about why negative thoughts are your worst enemy -- and how to rid yourself of them, too.

