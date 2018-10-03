How This Video Content Company Encourages Creativity With Collaboration Across Departments

It can be easier to spread different perspectives by taking in different perspectives.

October 3, 2018 2 min read

In this latest installment of Officeland from Entrepreneur Network partner, Business Rockstars, the work culture and atmosphere of Jukin Media are revealed. Jukin -- as director Dustin Pagliughi would describe it -- gives content creators, who are not major influencers, a voice. The goal of Jukin from the start was to give people a platform to showcase their content and allow everyone to share their unique perspectives.

Design-wise, the company's office set-up strives to showcase the company's energetic and simultaneously hardworking culture. Most importantly, Jukin's office space aims to inspire collaboration and creativity throughout the whole company and within each department.

To see more from Jukin's office, click on the video above.

