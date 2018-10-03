The 4 Mindsets That Allowed This Finance Entrepreneur to Make 6 Figures in 15 Years

Asking 'why not me' allowed Jeff Rose to create his own success.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose describes the four shifts in mindset that allowed him to go from making just under $20,000 to six figures a year.

Rose details how revisiting his tax return from over a decade ago brought back memories of when he was just starting his career as a financial planner. Rose describes how he never spent time around people who earned six figures a year, including his own parents. Both of Rose's parents filed for bankruptcy when he was growing up, and Rose and his family lived in a house that cost his father $8,000.

In his twenties, Rose graduated with a finance degree and some experience working in retail; his mindset was not necessarily at the place to make huge amounts of money. Eventually, he evolved his attitude to wanting complete control over his income, which inspired Rose to pursue a career in sales. In this field, he deduced that -- with the right training and education -- he could rise to the top and make his desired six figures.

Importantly, throughout his trajectory, Rose demonstrated his willingness to learn. And even with many so-called factors stacked against him, Rose did not let any outside influence infect his mindset.

To hear Rose's complete story from making $20,000 to a six-figure salary, click on the video.

