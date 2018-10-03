How This Inventive Software Company Refocused Its Mission -- And Then Found Its Star Investor

Flixel, the company behind the cinemagraph, knew that eventually its original product would lead the business to success.

October 3, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video from Entrepreneur partner MaRS Discovery District, Phillipe LeBlanc, the CEO of Flixel, talks about how he keeps tabs on his company's success.

The company originally positioned its unique product, the cinemagraph (a hybrid of a video and a photograph) as a possible competitor to Instagram for creatives. Eventually, the product caught on with marketers and advertisers, who used the graphic to add an interesting element to their ad campaigns. Flixel found its reason to pivot from this opportunity, forcing the business to realign its mission to investors, as well. Eventually an investor swooped in and took the software company to new heights.

As LeBlanc puts it, miracles can happen, but you have to stay in the game to witness them.

Click the video to learn more.

Related: This CEO's Recipe for Success Is One Part Innovation, One Part Anxiety

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.