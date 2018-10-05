Personal Finance

These Apps Can Help You Grow Your Wealth From Your Smartphone

Here are some helpful apps that can help you manage your investments, earn a good credit score and more.
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town shares some of the best applications he likes to use for smart investing. 

Town enjoys Acorn, an app that rounds up every purchase made with a credit card to the nearest dollar and invests the spare change into a diversified fund. 

For seeking out brokerage accounts, Town recommends TradeStation as one tool that allows you to stay up-to-date on the securities you hold. This app is great for new and seasoned investors alike. Another alternative is Interactive Brokers. 

Add to these a few more tools that can help you stay up-to-date on news (Yahoo Finance app) and track your spending habits (Credit Karma app), and you'll be better equipped to meet your financial goals. 

Click the video to hear more about worthwhile money management and investing apps. 

Related: If You Want to Get Rich, Trust in the Power of Compound Interestits to to Help You Make Smarter Money Decisions

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

What Should I Know About My Stock Options?