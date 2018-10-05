These Apps Can Help You Grow Your Wealth From Your Smartphone

Here are some helpful apps that can help you manage your investments, earn a good credit score and more.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town shares some of the best applications he likes to use for smart investing.

Town enjoys Acorn, an app that rounds up every purchase made with a credit card to the nearest dollar and invests the spare change into a diversified fund.

For seeking out brokerage accounts, Town recommends TradeStation as one tool that allows you to stay up-to-date on the securities you hold. This app is great for new and seasoned investors alike. Another alternative is Interactive Brokers.

Add to these a few more tools that can help you stay up-to-date on news (Yahoo Finance app) and track your spending habits (Credit Karma app), and you'll be better equipped to meet your financial goals.

Click the video to hear more about worthwhile money management and investing apps.

