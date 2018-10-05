Sonic Sold to Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings for $2.3 Billion

Plus, the subscription startup Bespoke is creating its own products and vegan pet food startup Wild Earth now has products for sale.

The burger chain Sonic is going to be acquired by the parent company of Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings for $2.3 billion. Sonic has more than 3,500 restaurants and $4.4 billion in system sales. Sonic will continue to be operated as its own separate business unit. The deal is rumored to close by the end of this year.

The subscription startup Bespoke is now creating its own products. Bespoke will create products for men that currently do not exist on the market. The company is also pushing out its first new brand, Base Light, which creates grooming products for men and will start with a line of bar soaps.

Wild Earth, a vegan pet food startup backed by Peter Thiel now has products for sale. Wild Earth recently got $450,000 from Peter Thiel along with backing from Mars Veterinary. The first line of products sold are vegan dog treats.