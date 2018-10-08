Why Building a Superior Company Requires Hiring Superior People

Remember that a smart, collaborative team can only help your business.

October 8, 2018

In this video from Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, Keith Krach, CEO of DocuSign, describes what his best company would look like. Like many successful companies, Krach sees merit in hiring the right talent. The best company is the one with the best people. To build an all-star bunch, look for people who are top performers. These people should also be able to easily focus on a common mission.

At the end of the day, if your company has a group of great people and a great mission, all that is left is to do is execute your mission.

