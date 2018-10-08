This Mom Couldn't Find a Sports Bra That Does What It's Supposed To. So, She Invented One.

Bodybuilder Sara Moylan had tried all the so-called 'best sports bras' on the market.

As a wife, mother of four daughters and professional International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness competitor, Sara Moylan had tried all the so-called "best sports bras" on the market. She wanted to be able to set her level of fit and support, but nothing like that existed: The bras made her fit them, not the other way around.

“Sometimes we feel that [our situation] is as good as its going to be, and we have to live with it,” said Moylan. “But I believe that the best products truly do come out of your own need to solve a problem.”

Moylan realized that countless other women shared this same struggle. So, armed with a maternity bra and glue gun, she created the first SHEFIT prototype. Her patented, adjustable, zip-cinch-lift design filled a 40-year void in the sports bra industry, liberating women from embarrassing bounce and discomfort.

“[I saw that] we, as consumers, were dying for some type of change, especially in an industry that hasn’t changed in quite some time, and with a product that’s the most functional aspect of what we need to be active,” said Moylan.

A university-led study recently found that SHEFIT outperforms the leading fitness brands, reducing bounce by 33 percent.

"You see that phrase thrown around a lot in marketing," Moylan said, referring to "best bra" claims. "But, we actually have the science to back it up. Nobody is innovating in this space, and that is what we set out to do and will continue to do," she said.

Moylan said listening to customer feedback and thorough testing on girls and women of all shapes, sizes, abilities and lifestyles is key.

Her best-selling bra is nursing-friendly and adjusts to a woman's ever-changing body during life transitions like weight loss and pregnancy.

SHEFIT just launched a new line of "Ultimate FLEX" and "Real Support Seamless" bras this month and is currently developing prototypes for new products based on consumer feedback and research.

