Apparel

This Mom Couldn't Find a Sports Bra That Does What It's Supposed To. So, She Invented One.

Bodybuilder Sara Moylan had tried all the so-called 'best sports bras' on the market.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur Network Partner
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a wife, mother of four daughters and professional International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness competitor, Sara Moylan had tried all the so-called "best sports bras" on the market. She wanted to be able to set her level of fit and support, but nothing like that existed: The bras made her fit them, not the other way around.

“Sometimes we feel that [our situation] is as good as its going to be, and we have to live with it,” said Moylan. “But I believe that the best products truly do come out of your own need to solve a problem.”

Moylan realized that countless other women shared this same struggle. So, armed with a maternity bra and glue gun, she created the first SHEFIT prototype. Her patented, adjustable, zip-cinch-lift design filled a 40-year void in the sports bra industry, liberating women from embarrassing bounce and discomfort.  

“[I saw that] we, as consumers, were dying for some type of change, especially in an industry that hasn’t changed in quite some time, and with a product that’s the most functional aspect of what we need to be active,” said Moylan.

university-led study recently found that SHEFIT outperforms the leading fitness brands, reducing bounce by 33 percent.

"You see that phrase thrown around a lot in marketing," Moylan said, referring to "best bra" claims. "But, we actually have the science to back it up. Nobody is innovating in this space, and that is what we set out to do and will continue to do," she said. 

Moylan said listening to customer feedback and thorough testing on girls and women of all shapes, sizes, abilities and lifestyles is key.

Her best-selling bra is nursing-friendly and adjusts to a woman's ever-changing body during life transitions like weight loss and pregnancy. 

SHEFIT just launched a new line of "Ultimate FLEX" and "Real Support Seamless" bras this month and is currently developing prototypes for new products based on consumer feedback and research. 

Related: 3 Apps to Help You Amplify Your Business and Your Life

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More From Women Entrepreneur

This Mom Couldn't Find a Sports Bra That Does What It's Supposed To. So, She Invented One.
Apparel

This Mom Couldn't Find a Sports Bra That Does What It's Supposed To. So, She Invented One.

Bodybuilder Sara Moylan had tried all the so-called 'best sports bras' on the market.
Emily Richett | 3 min read
3 Ways Women Can Turn Fear of Failure Into Fearless Action
Growth Strategies

3 Ways Women Can Turn Fear of Failure Into Fearless Action

How do we step out of the shadow of public opinion and the need for perfection? We embrace fearlessness.
Ellevate | 7 min read
This Founder Explains Why Self-Care Must Be a Priority When You Have Big Goals
Inspire Me Series

This Founder Explains Why Self-Care Must Be a Priority When You Have Big Goals

Shape House founder Sophie Chiche says you can't forget to put yourself first.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
How to Present Your Complex Self on Social Media
Social Media Marketing

How to Present Your Complex Self on Social Media

Women often feel pressure to present a polished image. What does that mean for social media branding?
Tori Gerbig | 5 min read

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business Ultra-Casual: Would You Wear This Sweat-'Suit' to the Office?