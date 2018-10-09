Goals

Why Continuing to Pursue Your Goals Is the Straightest Shot to Success

Jack Canfield discusses why many people should think twice about throwing in the towel. Success could be just around the corner.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In times of towering obstacles, it can be hard to keep going. But, real progress towards your goals can only be made if you overcome your challenges. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield shares a few tips to help you to keep moving forward.

  1. Consider if your goal is the right one. What is your ultimate intention? And also consider if you have the appropriate skill set.
  2. Break down your big goal into smaller, more manageable steps. This practice of dividing up your larger goal into easier goalposts will create markers for success that can keep you motivated. 
  3. Ask for others' help. Seek out someone who has accomplished what you're hoping to accomplish and ask them questions.  
  4. Stop looking at the gap -- the space between what you wanted to achieve, and what you actually achieved. 
  5. Someone out in the world needs the work you are doing or the goal you are striving for. 
  6. Never stop taking action towards your goals. Stay in the game as long as you can. 

Canfield quotes Ross Perot when he brings up how most people give up when they are almost to the finish line of success. The level of success you desire may be just on the horizon. Canfield stresses that since you never know how close you could be, keep taking consistent action toward your goals. 

