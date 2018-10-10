Leadership Skills

How This CEO Went from Having Zero Industry Experience to Running Her Own Tech Startup

This founder's ultimate strength was building something from nothing.
In this latest video from Entrepreneur Network partner MaRS Discovery District, the CEO and co-founder of Plum.IO talks about how she ascended to her current position without a stitch of tech experience.

Caitlin McGregor speaks about how though she lacked experience in tech as well as HR, she did however possess experience running a business. The time McGregor spent building a company from the ground up, grooming her skills in business development, leant itself naturally to a tech startup experiencing early stages of growth. Her saviness with recognizing what appropriate work-life balance looked like and what some of the main goals for her employees are helped her connect easier with her co-workers.

Moreover, McGregor recognized herself as a target audience for Plum.IO, which encouraged her to explore what is the most compelling part of the company. 

Click the video to hear more from Plum.IO's CEO. 

