Facebook Launches a Video Chat Device

Plus, Walmart partners with MGM and LinkedIn acquires an employee engagement startup.

October 12, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Facebook launched the Facebook Portal -- a countertop video chat screen that zooms to always keep you in the frame. The price ranges from $199 to $349 depending on if you want a 10-inch screen or a 15.6-inch swiveling screen Portal with hi-fi audio. There’s no facial recognition, and with one tap you can electronically disable the camera and mic.

Walmart is teaming up with MGM on original programming for Vudu. The focus is on short-form originals that will debut on Vudu’s “Movies On Us” service. The new original series from MGM will arrive in the first quarter of 2019.

LinkedIn acquired Gint, an employee engagement platform. LinkedIn will now not only be used for recruitment but also employee engagement and lifecycles, and manager and team effectiveness. Glint will not be shutting down its existing service as it integrates into LinkedIn.