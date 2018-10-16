Overcoming Obstacles

This Company's Biggest Challenge Is Overcoming the Negative Views of Its Entire Industry

What do you do when potential clients have a negative opinion of what you do?
Clayco is dedicated to serving its clients with the best development, construction and design solutions available. Executive vice president and shareholder Kirk Warden speaks on the biggest challenge the company faces as overcoming the negative connotations that clients have about the design/build industry. Click play to find out what he believes makes working for the company truly fulfilling and worthwhile.

