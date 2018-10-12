Success Stories

How a Family Created One of the Most Successful Corporate Housing Companies

Jessica Abo sits down with Furnished Quarters' co-owners and co-founders, Steve and Gary Brown.
VIP Contributor
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When brothers Steve and Gary Brown started their company, their goal was to help people who needed corporate housing. The two created Furnished Quarters in 1998 and today the company is the largest independently owned and operated supplier of global temporary housing. The Browns oversee more than 100,000 fully furnished apartments in more than 800 cities around the world. Furnished Quarters also operates a residential hotel in Lower Manhattan for those who need short-term apartments with no minimum stay requirements. The Browns sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss their success and their No. 1 piece of advice to succeed in business.

