How Experts Educate the Next Generation

Gus Ramsey, the program director at Full Sail University's Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting, shares how the curriculum at the school has created a 'minor league' system for up-and-coming sports broadcasters.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Countless people dream of anchoring a sports show, but very few understand the path they need to take to get there. In this video, Gus Ramsey delves into the unique curriculum offered by the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting, and how the program prepares individuals for roles in front of and behind the camera. Ramsey explains how Full Sail University replicates real-life broadcasting situations for students in order to ensure they are ready for whatever comes their way.

Ramsey’s unsurpassed sports broadcasting experiences, winning four Emmy Awards during his time at ESPN, help to drive his contributions to building the program at the school. As the program director, he emphasizes the importance of experience in the field by building necessary skills for success and getting practice working in a production studio.

Related: How to Turn Passion Into Profit

