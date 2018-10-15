Sears Closes Shop and Superhumans Are On the Way. 3 Things to Know Today.
- After 125 years in business, Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The retail powerhouse dates back to the late 1880s and its mail-order catalog offered everything from toys to tools to, at one point, cocaine and opium.
- Come for the maple syrup, stay for the weed. This Wednesday, recreational marijuana officially becomes legal in Canada. Maybe it'll finally chill those wild Canadians out.
- In less cheery news, the final writings of Stephen Hawking will be published this week and in them, the late physicist predicts that our world will be populated by a breed of genetically engineered “superhumans” and that Artificial intelligence could develop “a will that is in conflict with ours.” Make friends with your microwave oven before it's too late.
