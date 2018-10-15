3 Things To Know

Sears Closes Shop and Superhumans Are On the Way. 3 Things to Know Today.

Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
  1. After 125 years in business, Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The retail powerhouse dates back to the late 1880s and its mail-order catalog offered everything from toys to tools to, at one point, cocaine and opium.
  2. Come for the maple syrup, stay for the weed. This Wednesday, recreational marijuana officially becomes legal in Canada. Maybe it'll finally chill those wild Canadians out.
  3. In less cheery news, the final writings of Stephen Hawking will be published this week and in them, the late physicist predicts that our world will be populated by a breed of genetically engineered “superhumans” and that Artificial intelligence could develop “a will that is in conflict with ours.” Make friends with your microwave oven before it's too late.

