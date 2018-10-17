Project Grow

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 6: 'This Category Is Absolutely Exploding'

For a pitch to be successful, the judges must see a fool-proof method of bringing a product to market.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

In emerging industries, there can be a lot of potential rewards for investors. Sometimes, those unexplored areas of business can translate to Elevator Pitch investors showing a special amount of interest.

In this week’s Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, four companies specializing in cannabidiol (CBD) prepare to pitch: an all-natural topicals company, a human capital management company, an electronic exchange portal and a coupon pack company. Even within this category, there is a diverse group of investment opportunities, including value packs that distribute cannabis company advertisements to an employee-management company created specifically for the industry.

Related: Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 5: 'I Accept Your Offer of My Offer’

Depending on valuations, barriers to entry and other attributes, the investors can be relatively quick to make their judgments. If one pitch seems too good to be true, another may seem too ill-defined to safely pass federal regulation. Amid all the deliberation, it can be helpful to realize the value investors bring to a developing company and entrepreneur. Business acumen from the investors, especially those with experience in the cannabis industry, is a major benefit to founders on the edge of growing their business from small-time to big-time.

In this episode, even one stumble can make or break the accuracy of a pitch. So, who will ultimately make the cut? To see which companies manage to impress our investors, stream the latest episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.  

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch in partnership with Sports 1 Marketing streams Wednesdays on entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Project Grow

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 4: 'It's the Uber of Pooper'

Project Grow

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 3: Circus Act or Class Act?

Project Grow

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 1: 'Is She Pitching Us?'