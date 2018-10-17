Motivation

The One Promise Entrepreneurs Should Make to Themselves Before They Start a Business

It starts with knowing your purpose.
In this latest video from Business Rockstars, the Entrepreneur Network partner sits down with Lewis Howes, the creator and host of The School of Greatness podcast. Howes talks about how his ability to bring a yet-to-be realized vision to life is one of his strongest skills. 

Howes talks about how his wilingness to forgive himself for mistakes ushered in a sense of personal freedom. Similarly, Howes emphasizes never living in fear, which can hold you back from taking edifying risks. 

Moreover, Howes recommends being very clear why you want to be an entrepreneur and what you want your business to do. Being decisive and having a clear mission can go a long way when running a business. 

Related: When Your Business Is About to Hit a Wall, Figure Out What You Need to Change

