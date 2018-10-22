Cut Out These Everyday Distractions and See Your Productivity Skyrocket

Open up your schedule with the help of Brian Tracy and these efficiency hacks.

October 22, 2018

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner talks about how to avoid distractions in your social and professional life.

One tip to consider is planning your day the day before. Simply logging off will also free up some mental space. Putting aside your smartphone and choosing to only check it at certain times is often the best way to use your device during a workday.

Another source of distraction is clutter. It can very difficult to think clearly when your surroundings are disorganized.

To add to that, consider starting your day earlier. If you are able to tackle the focus-heavy tasks at the beginning of the day, you will be more able to address other responsibilities as they come up.

