Startups

This CFO Considers Startup Finance a Technical Science (and an Art)

If given the option, this exec would recommend to his younger self brushing up on math and technical skills.
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, Jang Lee, CFO of Hollar, talks about his experience running the finance and forecasting side of the company. Hollar is a company that offers a marketplace of products, starting at $1, from a mobile shopping app. 

As the money man of the business, the executive describes himself as the historian of the company's profits. Though he doesn't think of himself as a statistics guy, he is often dealing with metrics and considers his love for basketball a form of appreciating stats. 

Lee describes how there is an art to handling finances, despite the scientific nature of it. 

To hear more about Hollar and how Lee approaches the business's finances, click on the video.

Related: Why You Should Chase What Matters to You, Even If It Disappoints Others

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startups

This CEO's Recipe for Success Is One Part Innovation, One Part Anxiety

Startups

How This Health Insurance Startup Found Its Light Bulb Idea

Startups

The Number of New Startups Is Down -- and That's OK