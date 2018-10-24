This CFO Considers Startup Finance a Technical Science (and an Art)

If given the option, this exec would recommend to his younger self brushing up on math and technical skills.

October 24, 2018 2 min read

In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, Jang Lee, CFO of Hollar, talks about his experience running the finance and forecasting side of the company. Hollar is a company that offers a marketplace of products, starting at $1, from a mobile shopping app.

As the money man of the business, the executive describes himself as the historian of the company's profits. Though he doesn't think of himself as a statistics guy, he is often dealing with metrics and considers his love for basketball a form of appreciating stats.

Lee describes how there is an art to handling finances, despite the scientific nature of it.

To hear more about Hollar and how Lee approaches the business's finances, click on the video.

