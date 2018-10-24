In Search of that 'A-ha' Moment? This Entrepreneur Says It May Take Longer Than Expected.

The CEO of Future Design School talks about how she finally found the business model to work with her vision.

October 24, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner MaRS Discovery District talks with the founder and CEO of Future Design School, Sarah Pervette.

Pervette talks about sustaining that original entrepreneurial vision and then finding opportunities that will suit it. The founder began with an initial pursuit that included starting her own countryside school to nurture and teach misfit students. This idealistic original plan eventually gave way to a pivot, which included working within the established school system.

Finally, the entrepreneur also talks about her personal experience with stumbling upon that "eureka" moment. In reality, the progression to Future Design School's current form came from a process of discovery and experimentation, not necessarily from one single, ground-breaking idea.

