Personal Finance

Make Quicker Progress Towards Your Savings Goals With These 3 Tips

Do more and save more by setting a definitive, final value.
VIP Contributor
Founder and CEO of Financially Wise Women
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the relative ease that anyone can spend money nowadays, there are many reasons to keep a close eye on what money you are putting aside. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro is here to offer a few simple tips to help you meet your money-saving goals. 

The first method Castro recommends is streamlining all your financial accounts. For instance, if you have several accounts set up for your retirement saving, you may need to consolidate the accounts into one. This way, you can form a better idea of the progress you are making towards your financial goals. 

To add to that, another step you can take is to set clear goals. By putting a definite monetary number on what amount you are hoping to save, you will have a better idea of the value of your progress , including how close you are to reaching that goal. 

Click on the video to hear more.

Related: Relax Easier on Your Next Vacation With These Smart Saving Tips

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Personal Finance

Why Positive Thinking Can Lead to Life-Long Positive Money Habits

Personal Finance

These Apps Can Help You Grow Your Wealth From Your Smartphone

Personal Finance

You'll Never Get Rich Playing Defense With Your Money