Here's the Closest Way to Successfully Time the Stock Market

Many an investor has tried to gain an advantage over the market.

October 26, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town discusses the best way to time the stock market. Overall, it can be difficult to see reliable results. But, there are certain ways you can try to anticipate what will happen next.

One tactic is to buy after a stock market crash. Post-crash, you want to concentrate on stocks that have a moat, or those stocks that can fight against other stocks that may bite into their market share. Town also reminds us that choosing companies you truly believe in, and which align with your values, will also help with investments.

Buying stocks on sale is another tactic to get a leg up on the stock market. Expert investors know that buying a stock at half its worth is a sure way to invest in value. The difference between price and value is always a point to keep in mind.

Finally, Town recommends paying attention to an individual company versus the overall market.

Click the video to hear all of Town's tips for finding the closest way to "time" the stock market.

