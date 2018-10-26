Investing

Here's the Closest Way to Successfully Time the Stock Market

Many an investor has tried to gain an advantage over the market.
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town discusses the best way to time the stock market. Overall, it can be difficult to see reliable results. But, there are certain ways you can try to anticipate what will happen next.

One tactic is to buy after a stock market crash. Post-crash, you want to concentrate on stocks that have a moat, or those stocks that can fight against other stocks that may bite into their market share. Town also reminds us that choosing companies you truly believe in, and which align with your values, will also help with investments.

Buying stocks on sale is another tactic to get a leg up on the stock market. Expert investors know that buying a stock at half its worth is a sure way to invest in value. The difference between price and value is always a point to keep in mind. 

Finally, Town recommends paying attention to an individual company versus the overall market.

Click the video to hear all of Town's tips for finding the closest way to "time" the stock market. 

Related: The Healthy Investing Habits to Start Doing in Your 30s

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Investing

The Healthy Investing Habits to Start Doing in Your 30s

Investing

What to Look for on Profit and Loss Statements When Investing

Investing

Got $500? Here Are the Smartest Ways to Invest It.