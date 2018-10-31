Doubt

How This Female-Health Entrepreneur Overcame Doubts About Starting Her Own Medical Supply Company

More knowledge translated to more confidence for this CEO.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, MaRS Discovery District, an Entrepreneur Network partner, talks with the CEO of Eve Medical, Jessica Ching. The medical company focuses on selling devices for at-home testing and wellness, many of which were developed without a ton of initial medical training. 

As a result, the founder encountered self-doubt at certain points, but speaking with a trusted mentor figure helped Ching realize she was capable of learning new skills and developing familiarity with new areas, if she was willing to put in the work. 

Ching recommends that when doubts rear their ugly heads, it can helpful to keep in mind not what would happen if you didn't succeed, but instead what would happen if you did succeed. For young women just starting out, Ching explains women should keep in mind they can achieve nearly anything they want, and they should go for it. 

