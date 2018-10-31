The Best Way to Get Your Teenager to Start Investing Right Now

Jeff Rose advises a young fan on where to start his investment journey.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose talks about receiving a letter from a young investor, who is looking for advice on how to begin investing.

Rose talks about the act of actually doing the investing versus worrying about reading books or asking others about the process. Taking action gets the most results, since you are able to make mistakes and start the learning process. Taking action also leads to more experience, which is to say if you begin investing as a teen, you will be much more savvy about investing as a twenty-something.

In answering this young investor's concern about investment direction -- the fan hopes to balance short-term gain and long-term gain, as well as to establish some padding for a future business -- Rose turns him in one specific direction: a Roth IRA. When he was younger, Rose didn't even know what a stock was until far into his college years; during this time, he discovered the Roth IRA and learned of its compounding power, as well as the accessiblity of an intial investment.

As another route, Rose also mentions starting a business. This path, Rose explains, will help you achieve the most return on investment.

