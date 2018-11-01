Customer Engagement

How Customer Conversations and Feedback Helped This Photo Company Improve Its Business Model

Matt Munson, the CEO of stock photo website Twenty20, talks about how reaching out to its enthusiastic user base improved the brand.
Matt Munson is CEO of Twenty20, which offers a marketplace for stock photography drawn from a real-world population. The company harnessed a sharing option on social media to spread awareness of its first product, a photo collage. From there, the business began doing research into its core demographic and developing insights into this group, those who are about online photography. 

Munson talks about how building a business can be wittled down to building an engine that will grow over time and produce cash. Even with this goal in mind as well as a strong base of fans, Twenty20 still could not have foreseen the way the company would have progressed over time. Munson talks about how as much as it is pleasing to say you had a path for your business, it often comes in unpredictable spurts. 

Click the video to hear more.

Related: Promoting a Close-Knit Company Culture Can Lead to Profitability

