Expedia Acquires 2 Venture-Backed Hospitality Startups

Plus, there's a new startup that is like Waze for water, and Seattle-based startup Stylze raises $2 million.
Expedia has acquired venture-backed hospitality startups Pillow and ApartmentJet. Employees of both companies will join Expedia. Expedia Group owns several travel brands, including HomeAway, Travelocity, Trivago, Orbitz and Hotels.com.

There is a new startup called Tap that wants to be the world’s first public index and global search engine for drinking water. It uses a combination of user-generated content and data from water fountain manufacturers to help you easily find clean water. Tap has more than 34,000 refill stations across 30 countries indexed on the app. 

The fast-growing Seattle startup Stylyze raised $2.8 million in seed funding. The money will be used to accelerate growth and roll out new services. Currently, The Stylyze Discover Engine helps you find and coordinate amazing looks based on the colors and styles you love.

