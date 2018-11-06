To Maintain an Edge in the Market, This Automation Company 'Triple Trains' Its Employees

It also empowers employees to make decisions and take risks.

Clear Automation is a robotic systems integrator. In this video from Entrepreneur Network partner BizCast, Clear Automation CEO John Deblasio talks about how it is important to empower people to do their jobs. His company is differentiated from competition by a team of highly trained employees, all with a willingness to take on development work that integrates complex technologies. Watch the video to learn more about Deblasio and Clear Automation's approach to employee training.

